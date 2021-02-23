February 23, 2021
A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:
Blinken speaks to Ashkenazi, touts Biden support for 2-state solution (JACOB MAGID, 2/22/21, Times of Israel)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Monday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, reiterating the Biden administration's belief that a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians is the only way to maintain both Israel's Jewish and democratic character.The conversation was the third between the two top diplomats in under a month."The Secretary also emphasized the Biden administration's belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state," State Department Ned Price said in a statement.
