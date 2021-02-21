A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:

In a poll published this week, nearly half of ultra-Orthodox and national religious Israeli youth expressed hatred toward Arabs and noted support for stripping them of their citizenship, a sentiment shared by 23 percent of secular youth.





The Thursday poll from the Hebrew University's aChord Center was conducted among 1,100 respondents between the ages of 16 and 18.





Of those polled, 66% of Haredim, 42% of religious nationalists and 24% of secular Israelis expressed feelings of fear and hatred toward Arabs, which make up some 20% of the population.