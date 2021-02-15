February 15, 2021
A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEY'RE A NATION ARE ONE:
Separatists Grow Majority in Spain's Catalonia Despite Socialist Win (Associated Press, February 14, 2021)
The pro-union Socialist Party appeared set to claim a narrow win in regional elections in Catalonia late Sunday, but the bloc of parties supporting secession by Spain's northeastern corner were widening their control of the regional parliament.With 95% of the votes counted, the three main parties pledging to carve out an independent Catalan state were likely to increase their number of seats in the regional parliament to 74. In 2017, those same parties won 70 seats of the 135-seat chamber, just two above the majority.
