60-40 NATION:

February 23, 2021

Axios-Ipsos poll: Biden's window of opportunity on COVID (David Nather, 2/23/21, Axios)

By the numbers: 63% of respondents in this week's poll said they're very or somewhat confident in the new administration's ability to make the vaccines widely available, with 36% saying they're not very confident or not confident at all.

58% said they're confident that the administration can distribute the vaccines quickly, while 41% said they're not confident.

And 56% said they're confident in the administration's ability to get K-12 students back to school in person, while 43% say they're not confident.

