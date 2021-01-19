YOUR NEXT TRUCK WILL BE A VOLT:

A new study conducted by Cox Automotive suggests that the electric vehicle market is about to get the kick the pants it might need now that four automakers -- Ford, F, -3.34% General Motors, Tesla, TSLA, -2.23% and Rivian -- all plan to have electric pickups in their showrooms and on the road within the next few years. Cox found that three in five respondents to a survey indicated that the main reason they would be in the market for an electric vehicle would be if it was a pickup truck, a body style that has never been offered with full electrification from a mainstream automaker.