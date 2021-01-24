January 24, 2021
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
Electric car uptake reaches tipping point in China and Europe (Bridie Schmidt, 25 January 2021, Renew Economy)
Across the Western European market, plug-in electric car sales rose to 12.3% of car sales in 2020, according to auto analyst Matthias Schmidt, while the broader market fell 25% during the pandemic to 1985 levels of just 10.8 million.In China, meanwhile, EV sales reached 5.4% of the broader market in 2020. Energy economist Gregor McDonald notes this indicates both markets have reached the critical 5% level that is pinned by growth research as a take-off point for new technology.
