January 24, 2021
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
For Electric Car Makers, This Battery Breakthrough Could Change Everything : A full charge in five minutes? Goodbye range anxiety. (DAMIAN CARRINGTON, 1/24/21, The Guardian)
Batteries capable of fully charging in five minutes have been produced in a factory for the first time, marking a significant step towards electric cars becoming as fast to charge as filling up petrol or diesel vehicles.Electric vehicles are a vital part of action to tackle the climate crisis but running out of charge during a journey is a worry for drivers. The new lithium-ion batteries were developed by the Israeli company StoreDot and manufactured by Eve Energy in China on standard production lines.StoreDot has already demonstrated its "extreme fast-charging" battery in phones, drones and scooters and the 1,000 batteries it has now produced are to showcase its technology to carmakers and other companies. Daimler, BP, Samsung and TDK have all invested in StoreDot, which has raised $130m to date and was named a Bloomberg New Energy Finance Pioneer in 2020.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 24, 2021 12:00 AM
