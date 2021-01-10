YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

January 10, 2021
Georgia unveils the first EV-charging 'solar roadway' in the US (Sarah Wray, 1/10/21, Cities Today)
The City of Peachtree Corners in Gwinnett County, Georgia has launched a new solar roadway system that produces energy for an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at city hall.Separately, the city has also revealed a new EV fast-charging plaza for up to 16 vehicles. The plaza is the inaugural project in Peachtree Corners' new EV strategy, which could serve as a model for other cities.
