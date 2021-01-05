January 5, 2021
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
Norway Says More Than 50% of New Cars Are Electric (VOA News, January 05, 2021)
It'll never fly, Orville...Norway's Road Traffic Information Council (Opplysningsradet for Veitrafikken) says electric vehicles accounted for 54.3 percent of new car sales in 2020, up from 42.4 percent a year earlier.The group says the four best-selling models in the Nordic country were the Volkswagen/ Audi e-tron, the Tesla Model 3, the Volkswagen ID.3 and the Nissan Leaf -- all fully electric.
