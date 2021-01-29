WHY THE rIGHT HATES THEM:





"We started a coalition called People's Budget Birmingham," Milton told VOA, explaining that similar coalitions had been started by local BLM chapters around the United States.





The coalition held multiple in-depth conversations with members of the community before presenting to the local government collective opinions on how money should be allocated to police departments, libraries and other institutions.





Milton said the coalition was a "good way of making sure our message was heard."





Grassroots activists and organizers are mounting similar efforts around the country, seeking to maintain the momentum and heightened awareness of racial injustice that followed the death in police custody of George Floyd.





In St. Louis, Missouri, one such coalition -- the People's Plan -- was built years ago.





"We have a chance to reshape public policy, allowing us to shift outcomes and build a new vision for our city that is truly equitable, sustainable and inclusive. The People's Plan will allow us to do just that," the plan's website explains.





Aaron Rogers, a faith leader and activist in the St. Louis area, told VOA that through community efforts such as these, his city has seen significant systemic changes.





"We've seen radical movements for turning over incumbent power and putting young people into those positions. Cori Bush is one of the prime examples of that," Rogers said, referring to the social justice activist and nurse now serving as the district's congresswoman in Washington.





Rogers said changing the elected officials in his community has led to changing some policies.





In August of last year, after months of campaigning from local activists, a medium-security prison known as the "Workhouse," notorious for its poor living conditions, was closed.