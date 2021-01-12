WE'RE WITH W:

Rep. Peter Meijer, 32, of Michigan, made his displeasure of the president's role in the intrusion known in an op-ed for the Detroit News.





"While the Capitol was being assaulted by his supporters who were duped into believing the election was in fact a landslide victory and the true results could be overturned, Trump egged on these violent delusions," Meijer wrote. "If the Republican party ever hopes to regain the public's trust and lead the country forward after this heinous assault, it must first be honest with itself."





Rep. Nancy Mace, 43, of South Carolina, also expressed her frustration soon after the insurrection.





"Everything that he's worked for ... all of that, his entire legacy, was wiped out yesterday," Mace told Politico the morning after the siege. "We've got to start over."





Coming out against Trump and his supporters could put Mace and Meijer under scrutiny by members of their own party.





"They're going get some blowback from some of their voters. No doubt about it," said biographer and presidential historian Craig Shirley.





But in a party enraged over the Capitol breach and divided about the way the party moves forward in the future, they might not experience the same blowback from Republican leadership. Internal division, after all, has been a frequent feature of the party's politics.





"There will be more tolerance for more viewpoints right now than there has been in the last four years," Shirley said. "You might sum it up as Trumpism versus Reaganism over what is the future of the Republican Party."



