January 28, 2021
WE ARE ALL THIRD WAY:
What Neoliberals Believe (Colin Mortimer, 1/28/21, Exponents)
Neoliberals believe in core liberal values. Principles like democratic representation, equality before the law, the open society, and the freedoms of speech, association, and the press are core elements of the political philosophy of neoliberalism.We believe the core liberal values must be embedded and sustained in liberal institutions. Institutions define the norms and rules that constrain and motivate our public behavior. Positive societal outcomes require strong institutions. Neoliberals believe in the value of preserving and improving our existing institutions.We believe in the value of social liberalism. Social liberalism is valuable in and of itself. We should strive for a society that is inclusive regardless of race, sex, gender, religion, or sexual orientation. Beyond that, creating inclusive institutions also makes our society more resilient and our economy stronger.We believe in free markets and a strong social state. As Sam Bowman put it in 2016, free markets are astonishingly good at creating wealth but less good at distributing it equally. The foundation of neoliberalism's economic beliefs is a system that promotes growth and nurtures entrepreneurship, while also providing a safety net that shares those gains with everyone. [...]We believe in more people. Societies prosper when an increased number of people live within them. Neoliberals want there to be more people, whether that is through immigration or policies that promote more children.We believe in free trade. Free trade has been a net positive for the world by lifting billions across the world out of poverty through higher wages and cheaper goods. Neoliberals believe in the further proliferation of free trade across the world while acknowledging that the strong social state should be employed to help those left behind by it.
Neoliberalism is what we got to after most of us First Way folks accepted that the citizenry of every developed nation demands a social welfare net and Second Way folks recognized that the way to fund it was via capitalism. Every leader elected in the Anglosphere and Scandinavia for decades now has been the candidate most closely associated with these Third Way ideas. This is the politics of the Deep State.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 28, 2021 7:33 AM