WE ARE ALL THIRD WAY:

Neoliberals believe in core liberal values. Principles like democratic representation, equality before the law, the open society, and the freedoms of speech, association, and the press are core elements of the political philosophy of neoliberalism.





We believe the core liberal values must be embedded and sustained in liberal institutions. Institutions define the norms and rules that constrain and motivate our public behavior. Positive societal outcomes require strong institutions. Neoliberals believe in the value of preserving and improving our existing institutions.





We believe in the value of social liberalism. Social liberalism is valuable in and of itself. We should strive for a society that is inclusive regardless of race, sex, gender, religion, or sexual orientation. Beyond that, creating inclusive institutions also makes our society more resilient and our economy stronger.





We believe in free markets and a strong social state. As Sam Bowman put it in 2016, free markets are astonishingly good at creating wealth but less good at distributing it equally. The foundation of neoliberalism's economic beliefs is a system that promotes growth and nurtures entrepreneurship, while also providing a safety net that shares those gains with everyone. [...]





We believe in more people. Societies prosper when an increased number of people live within them. Neoliberals want there to be more people, whether that is through immigration or policies that promote more children.



