VOTE FRAUD IS NOT A THING:

Vermont and other states pushed hard for mail-in voting to reduce or eliminate Election Day exposure to the coronavirus. In Vermont's general election, Republicans picked up three seats in the House and one in the Senate, and Republican Gov. Phil Scott coasted to reelection over Progressive/Democrat David Zuckerman. [...]





When town and city clerks in Vermont detect any evidence of fraud, they alert the Secretary of State's Office, which investigates to see whether it can be chalked up to administrative error, voter confusion or some other non-sinister cause. If it still looks suspicious, the Secretary of State's Office sends the matter across the street to the state's top prosecutor.





Attorney General T.J. Donovan told Fair Game he got the handoff in seven cases connected with the November election, and exactly one was found "actionable," meaning worthy of prosecution. Donovan wouldn't provide details, saying the case is nearing resolution but isn't there yet. He described the perpetrator as a "provocateur" who was "trying to test the system" of mail-in voting -- and got caught.





So there you have it: one case of attempted, but thwarted, election fraud out of a highest-ever total of about 374,000 ballots cast.