UPTON FUNK, GONNA GIVE IT TO YA:

Upton, who is Michigan's most senior Republican in Congress, said lawmakers must hold Trump accountable and send a message that the nation will not tolerate "any effort by any president to impede the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next."





"Today the president characterized his inflammatory rhetoric at last Wednesday's rally as 'totally appropriate,' and he expressed no regrets for last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol," Upton said in a statement.





"This sends exactly the wrong signal to those of us who support the very core of our democratic principles and took a solemn oath to the Constitution," Upton continued.