TRADE IS THE ONLY PLACE WHERE SOVEREIGNTY MUST YIELD:

Brexit has broken the EU's equilibrium. Britain was seen as a vital counterweight to the calls for greater European integration by socially conservative countries like Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. With that individualist voice gone, the so-called 'Visegrád Four' have recognised the need to assert themselves - western Europe should be worried.





As the recent rule of Law dispute - which nearly derailed the new EU budget - showed, Poland and Hungary are increasingly determined to pursue domestic cultural agendas regardless of the EU's institutional values. France and Germany may be fast assuming powerful roles as directors of EU economic, cultural and security policy, but that has spurred nations to the east of the bloc, which reject the EU's liberal cultural goals, to band together and make sure their voice is heard in the new order.