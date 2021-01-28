January 28, 2021
THEY AREN'T RESPONSIBLE FOR UNDOING DONALD'S DAMAGE:
Iran offers US 'reality check' on insistence it comply first with nuclear deal (Times of Israel, 1/28/21)
"Reality check for Blinken. The US violated JCPOA, blocked food/medicine to Iranians, punished adherence to UNSCR 2231," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. "Throughout that sordid mess, Iran abided by JCPOA, only took foreseen remedial measures. Now, who should take 1st step? Never forget Trump's maximum failure."
Iran should demand further economic relief before allowing the US to rejoin.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 28, 2021 7:21 AM