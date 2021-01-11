January 11, 2021
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
Stop Wasting Your Money on Bourbon That's Too Old: Distillers and whiskey experts generally agree that bourbon doesn't need to be aged for decades. So where did the myth of older whiskey is better come from? (Lew Bryson, Jan. 11, 2021, Daily Beast)
After intensive lobbying, the bonding period was extended to 20 years in 1958, giving the industry more time to sell the whiskey before the tax was due. ("It also allows you to just let it evaporate out of existence so you never get taxed on it," Mitenbuler shrewdly noted.)That's when age became a selling point for bourbon. "A lot of industries are moving to luxury at this point," said Mitenbuler. "How can we improve the image and get more money for it? Age. Scotch sells on 'older is better,' and so does wine." That's when you started seeing premium bourbons at 10 and 12 years old. The image of bourbon changed from a Southern guzzle to America's spirit, a noble drink. Everything was looking great for American whiskey.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 11, 2021 12:00 AM