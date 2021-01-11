January 11, 2021
THERE MIGHT EVEN BE HOPE FOR ILLINOIS:
Longtime Illinois speaker suspends campaign for the gavel (SHIA KAPOS, 01/11/2021, pOLITICO)
The speaker's decision to pull back on his campaign signals a huge revolt from the machine-style politics that have governed nearly every aspect of the state, where Madigan also serves as the head of the Illinois Democratic Party.Illinois Democrats, including Sen. Dick Durbin, have been agitating to challenge Madigan's hold on power since he was drawn into an influence peddling scandal last year involving a local electric utility company. Madigan hasn't been charged, but federal documents identify "Public Official A" as the state's House speaker and Republicans have latched onto the connections.
Amazing the damage one guy has done.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 11, 2021 6:11 PM