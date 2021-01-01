THERE ARE NO TRANSNATIONALISTS:

Finally they got it. In the end the EU team realised that Brexit wasn't a dumb, dry economic calculation by deluded Brits, but was about the desire to become an 'independent coastal state', with all the risks and opportunities that entails. Ursula von der Leyen however, having belatedly identified the stick, firmly grasped the wrong end of it. Only late in the day, with Brexit upon us, did she identify sovereignty as the key driver of the 2016 referendum result, whilst claiming nonetheless that real sovereignty is about "pooling our strength and speaking together".





She was right to suggest that sovereignty is an abstract concept. True, it has a legal structure and can often be born out of physical boundaries defined by an island, river, desert or mountain range. But really it is about the feelings of the people who live within a particular jurisdiction. The emotional attachment that this engenders, the love of the sovereign nation, is how we define patriotism -- and where the EU struggles.





We have to be cautious not to confuse love for one's own country with hostility to others. As Voltaire said "it is lamentable that to be a good patriot one must become the enemy of the rest of mankind"