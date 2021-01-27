January 27, 2021
THE UNIFIER:
Biden's Initial Batch Of Executive Actions Is Popular (Perry Bacon Jr., 1/27/21, 538)
Most of Biden's executive actions are popular
Share of all respondents and Republican voters who support or oppose 14 of Biden's executive actions during his first week in office
|SUPPORT
|OPPOSE
|BIDEN EXECUTIVE POLICY
|ALL
|GOP
|ALL
|GOP
|Prohibiting workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity†
|83%
|64%
|16%
|34%
|Committing to a government-wide focus on racial equity†
|77
|52
|21
|45
|Requiring masks on federal property
|75
|54
|19
|35
|Continuing suspension of federal student loan repayments‡
|68
|46
|19
|38
|Continuing a ban on evictions‡
|66
|49
|17
|31
|Restarting DACA program†
|65
|33
|33
|66
|Rejoining the World Health Organization
|62
|29
|30
|61
|Recommitting to the Paris climate agreement
|61
|27
|31
|63
|Reexamining Trump policies on public health and the environment‡
|57
|24
|28
|56
|Allowing noncitizens to be counted in the U.S. Census†
|56
|17
|42
|81
|Ending new wall construction at the U.S.-Mexico border
|53
|14
|40
|80
|Ending the ban on travel to the U.S. from some primarily Muslim/African nations
|52
|16
|40
|75
|Enacting a moratorium on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge‡
|49
|21
|27
|53
|Revoking the permit for the Keystone pipeline‡
|43
|15
|32
|60
