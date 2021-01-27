January 27, 2021

THE UNIFIER:

Biden's Initial Batch Of Executive Actions Is Popular (Perry Bacon Jr., 1/27/21, 538)

Most of Biden's executive actions are popular

Share of all respondents and Republican voters who support or oppose 14 of Biden's executive actions during his first week in office

SUPPORTOPPOSE
BIDEN EXECUTIVE POLICYALLGOPALLGOP
Prohibiting workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity†83%64%16%34%
Committing to a government-wide focus on racial equity†77522145
Requiring masks on federal property75541935
Continuing suspension of federal student loan repayments‡68461938
Continuing a ban on evictions‡66491731
Restarting DACA program†65333366
Rejoining the World Health Organization62293061
Recommitting to the Paris climate agreement61273163
Reexamining Trump policies on public health and the environment‡57242856
Allowing noncitizens to be counted in the U.S. Census†56174281
Ending new wall construction at the U.S.-Mexico border53144080
Ending the ban on travel to the U.S. from some primarily Muslim/African nations52164075
Enacting a moratorium on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge‡49212753
Revoking the permit for the Keystone pipeline‡43153260

†Polled only by Ipsos.

‡Polled only by Morning Consult.

Policies polled by both Ipsos and Morning Consult show the average.

SOURCE: POLLS


