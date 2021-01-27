THE UNIFIER:

Prohibiting workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity† 83% 64% 16% 34%

Committing to a government-wide focus on racial equity† 77 52 21 45

Requiring masks on federal property 75 54 19 35

Continuing suspension of federal student loan repayments‡ 68 46 19 38

Continuing a ban on evictions‡ 66 49 17 31

Restarting DACA program† 65 33 33 66

Rejoining the World Health Organization 62 29 30 61

Recommitting to the Paris climate agreement 61 27 31 63

Reexamining Trump policies on public health and the environment‡ 57 24 28 56

Allowing noncitizens to be counted in the U.S. Census† 56 17 42 81

Ending new wall construction at the U.S.-Mexico border 53 14 40 80

Ending the ban on travel to the U.S. from some primarily Muslim/African nations 52 16 40 75

Enacting a moratorium on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge‡ 49 21 27 53