January 19, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
McConnell: Trump "provoked" Capitol mob (Ursula Perano, 1/19/21, Axios)
"The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding ... which they did not like," McConnell said on the Senate floor."But we pressed on, we stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 19, 2021 12:40 PM