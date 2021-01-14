THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

"In my opinion, what we had was an insurrection," said Rounds. "We had violence. We had people killed. We had a mob that ignored direct commands. They attacked law enforcement officers. They damaged federal property. They clearly intended to stop us from performing our duties in the recognition of the electoral vote count."





Rounds cited Section 2383 of Title 18 of the U.S. code, "Rebellion or insurrection," as the law that prosecutors could use against Trump.





"If there are (impeachment) proceedings brought against him (Trump)," said Rounds, "and even if the article of impeachment is not followed through in the Senate, if the article of impeachment to incitement of a riot or incitement of an insurrection are followed through in a criminal proceeding, that by itself would ... stop him (Trump) for running for election to a public office again."





Rounds, who won a second six-year term in November, voted Jan. 6 to certify the election results. He deflected calls from Trump -- and many in his own state's Legislature -- to overturn the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. But the 66-year-old former governor stressed many of the president's followers had been misled by baseless claims of election fraud.