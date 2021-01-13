THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

According to several media outlets, McConnell sent a note to his GOP colleagues that said "while the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate."





McConnell's words carry enormous weight in the Senate. Although the wily GOP leader was explicitly non-committal, the prospect of McConnell rallying Republican Senators against Trump opens up the possibility that the president could eventually be barred from holding office ever again. If Trump is convicted in a Senate impeachment trial, Senators could tack on a measure that bars him for life. [...]





This time, if McConnell decides to go after Trump, all bets are off. Several GOP sources told CNN that if McConnell supports conviction, then Trump would almost certainly get the 67 votes necessary to convict him.





Other Republicans have already declared themselves outraged at Trump, and sound like they're ready to vote to convict.