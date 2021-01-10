January 10, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Donald Trump's second impeachment could be advanced by Monday: Democrat (Deutsche-Welle, 1/10/21)
"All of us, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will prefer that Donald Trump simply do the right thing and resign, or that Vice President Mike Pence actually shows some spine, at least for himself and his own family and invoke the 25th amendment," the Democrat told CNN.The 25th amendment can be enacted if the US president is unable to execute the duties of his office."If none of that happens, then on Monday, we will introduce the article of impeachment, which is incitement to insurrection, and we do expect a floor vote this coming week," Lieu added.
