THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

A top Republican elections official in Georgia held a press conference on Monday to push back on what he characterized as rampant disinformation spread by President Donald Trump and his allies in their efforts to overturn the results of the state's presidential contest in November.





"This is all easily, provably, false. Yet the president persists," said Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting system implementation manager. "And by doing so undermines Georgians' faith in the election system."





Sterling spoke just days after his boss, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, spoke on the phone with Trump for more than an hour, and pushed back on both the president's outlandish conspiracy theories about the election and his efforts to pressure Raffensperger into changing enough votes in the state to tilt the contest in Trump's favor. Raffensperger told ABC News on Monday that he wanted to make clear to Trump "that the data that he has is just plain wrong."