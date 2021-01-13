THE SOLUTION TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS LEGALIZATION:

In an interview with Univision on Tuesday night, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris teased a few details of the Biden administration's immigration plans, which, with Democrats now in control of Congress, will be proposed "as our first order of business."





Harris told anchor Ilia Calderón that the plan will include "creating a pathway for people to earn citizenship," though she didn't specify how. She said that part of their approach will be to shorten the amount of time it takes to obtain green cards and citizenship.