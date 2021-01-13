January 13, 2021
THE SOLUTION TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS LEGALIZATION:
Kamala Harris Previewed Joe Biden's Next Moves on Immigration--and Advocates Paid Close Attention (Fernanda Echavarri, 1/13/21, Mother Jones)
In an interview with Univision on Tuesday night, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris teased a few details of the Biden administration's immigration plans, which, with Democrats now in control of Congress, will be proposed "as our first order of business."Harris told anchor Ilia Calderón that the plan will include "creating a pathway for people to earn citizenship," though she didn't specify how. She said that part of their approach will be to shorten the amount of time it takes to obtain green cards and citizenship.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 13, 2021 4:25 PM