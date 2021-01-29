THE RIGHT IS THE LEFT:

A former believer in the thoroughly discredited QAnon conspiracy theory has given a lengthy interview with the New York Times explaining how she deprogrammed herself and started living in reality again.





Michigan resident Lenka Perron tells that Times that she was a Bernie Sanders supporter who grew disillusioned with the party after WikiLeaks released internal Democratic National Committee emails showing that the party establishment clearly preferred that Hillary Clinton win the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.





It didn't take long for her disgust with the Democratic establishment to take her into the realm of conspiracy theories, especially the QAnon conspiracy theory that claimed Hillary Clinton is involved in a global pedophilia wing.





Her obsession with QAnon deeply damaged relationships between friends and family members, as she would frequently stay up late into the night reading about former President Donald Trump's plan to take down the Satanist pedophiles who were his sworn enemies.





Along the way, however, Perron noticed that Q's predictions about mass arrests of Trump opponents were not coming true.