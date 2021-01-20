THE rIGHT CAN'T SAVE FOSSIL FUELS, NO MATTER HOW MUCH IT HATES THE ENVIRONMENT:

Experience suggests trade tensions between Australia and China will eventually ease. But in the long run, there is a more fundamental threat to Australian coal exports to China.





Data from monitoring group Global Coal Tracker shows between 2015 and 2019, China closed 291 coal-fired power generation units in power plants of 30 megawatts (MW) or larger, totalling 37 gigawatts (GW) of capacity. For context, Australia decommissioned 5.5 GW of coal-fired power generation units between 2010 and 2017, and currently has 21 GW of coal-fired power stations.





The closures were driven by factors such as climate change and air pollution concern, excess coal power capacity, and China's move away from some energy-intensive industries.





Our recently published paper revealed other distinctive features of the coal power station closures.





First, China's regions are reducing coal power capacity at different rates and scales. In the nation's eastern provinces, the closures are substantial. But elsewhere, and particularly in the western provinces, new coal plants are being built.





In fact, China's coal power capacity increased by about 18% between 2015 and 2019. It currently has more than 1,000 GW of coal generation capacity - the largest in the world.





Second, we found retired coal power stations in China had much shorter lives than the international average. Guangdong, an economically developed region of comparable economic size to Canada, illustrates the point. According to our calculation, the stations in that region had a median age of 15 years at closure. In contrast, coal plants that closed in Australia between 2010 and 2017 had a median age of 43 years.





This suggests coal power stations in China are usually retired not because they've reached the end of their productive lives, but rather to achieve a particular purpose.





Third, our study showed decisions to decommission coal power stations in China were largely driven by government, especially local governments. This is in contrast to Australia, where the decision to close a plant is usually made by the company that owns it. And this decomissioning in China is usually driven by a development logic.





Coal plant closures there have been faster and bigger than elsewhere in the country, as governments replace energy- and pollution-intensive industries with advanced manufacturing and services.





And as these regions become richer, the value of land occupied by coal power plants and transmission facilities grows. This gives governments a strong incentive to close the plants and redevelop the sites.



