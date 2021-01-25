THE MUSLIM BAN IS OVER:

Abuja resident Joseph Abba wished to honeymoon with his wife in the United States after their wedding in 2018.





He readied their documents and applied for a visa but says his visa was denied, even though he met the basic requirements.





"As an applicant, the pain of being refused, even when you know you're qualified, is something else," Abba said. "Having known the already concluded decisions even before going for the interview, it's a discouragement on the applicant."





Nigeria was one of several African nations included in the travel bans imposed by former U.S. president Donald Trump. As a result, travel between Nigeria and the U.S. became almost impossible.