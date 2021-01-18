THE MOST THIRD WAY CANDIDATE ALWAYS WINS:

The incoming administration is embracing some of California's most pioneering initiatives, such as programs for rapidly decarbonizing the electricity grid and tuition-free college, as well as more obscure, incremental policies. Also on the new White House agenda will be measures to ban mandatory arbitration clauses in employee contracts and a revival of a "Cash for Clunkers" program aimed at providing incentives to get polluting cars off the road -- signature California policies.





Even some ideas that haven't worked out so well in California are on the national agenda now. Biden is a fierce proponent of high-speed rail, as well as new protections for gig economy workers that California voters diluted in November.





"California has this mantle of leadership, but along with that can come the stumbles of being the first adopter," said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael). "It's an innovative and imaginative place that tends to set trends and blaze trails. It's too big and too influential not to inform our country's policy direction going forward."





California's influence will be felt in how Americans power their homes and cars, and even in how they save for retirement.





"California is not just about pushing the envelope, it is about tearing it apart," said former state Senate leader Kevin de León, who helped the state implement some of the innovative ideas the incoming administration wants to pursue. "The state is full of disruptors and malcontents who are impatient and have no problem challenging the status quo."





De León worked for years to enroll all California workers in an "auto-IRA" program that would automatically direct a small share of their earnings to a 401(k)-style savings account. He was motivated by the experience of his aunt, a housekeeper and one of the millions of Californians who was toiling in a low-wage job without any retirement safety net beyond Social Security.





"This was a woman, salt of the earth, who always worked fingers to bone," De León said. "Yet I am her IRA, I am her pension plan. Her story is not unique. You have millions of Californians and tens of millions of Americans who are retiring into poverty." The CalSavers program that De León was able to help create in California is a template for Biden's agenda on retirement security.





California's plan to remove carbon-emitting power sources from its electricity grid entirely by 2045 also inspired the incoming administration. Biden is proposing an even more aggressive timeline, looking to move the grid to zero emissions nationwide by 2035.





The state's plan was the most ambitious of its kind when it was approved in 2018, a snub at Trump's unrelenting push to revive demand for fossil fuels. It moved several other states to push up their decarbonization timelines. "My thinking was we had to be a beacon of hope and opportunity while Trump was trying to undo all of our policies at the national level," De León said.





When Trump moved to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, California committed to meeting its objectives regardless, and launched a successful crusade to persuade 23 other states to do the same. Biden is now preparing to reenter the accord. California's landmark tailpipe emissions standards that the Trump administration worked furiously to erode are again central to that effort, helping to push the nation's vehicle fleet toward electrification.