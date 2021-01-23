January 23, 2021
THE MOST OBVIOUS TERM WOULD BE THAT ISRAEL SURRENDER ITS NUKES...:
TV: Mossad chief to meet Biden, set out terms for overhaul of Iran nuclear deal (Times of Israel, 1/23/21)
Prime Minister Netanyahu is to dispatch Mossad chief Yossi Cohen to Washington shortly to lay out Israel's demands of the Biden Administration for any new version of the Iran nuclear deal, Channel 12 news reported Saturday night.
...which are targeted at Iran and an America/Iranian free trade deal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 23, 2021 3:36 PM