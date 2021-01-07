THE JACOBIN PRESS:

The demonstrators "pushed and shoved but for the most part, that was about it," said Kevin Corke, a Fox News reporter.





"Most of what we saw was beautiful today," said Ben Bergquam, a reporter for the small online channel Real America's Voice, on Wednesday.





Outlets including Real America's Voice, Newsmax and the One America News Network (OAN) -- which Trump has recommended several times in recent weeks -- claimed without any evidence that the crowd had been infiltrated by small ultra-left groups.





"I think they were undercover Antifa," Gina Loudon, presenter for Real America's Voice, said of the rioters she encountered Wednesday in the corridors of the Capitol. [...]





Many right-wing US media commentators denounced the reaction of the

Pat Fallon, a Republican in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax "we don't even know who was on the other side of those doors" among the rioters.





While denouncing the violence committed in the precincts of Congress, Greg Kelly, of Newsmax, said it nonetheless followed a certain logic.





"If you steal an election," he explained, echoing Trump's discredited accusations, "there are going to be a lot of angry people."





"There's a reason this is happening," said Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson. "It is happening because the people with all the power have decided to clamp down so harshly on the population that things explode at a certain point."



