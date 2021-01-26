January 26, 2021
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Wind and solar lead charge as renewables overtake fossil fuels in Europe (Ketan Joshi, 26 January 2021, Renew Economy)
A clear picture of 2020 is emerging, in the context of climate and energy - it has far exceeded expectations for the growth of zero carbon energy and the decline in fossil fuels. A new report from European energy analytics firms Ember Climate and AgoraEnegiewende confirm that, for Europe, renewable energy has risen to 38% of the region's total electricity (compares to 34.6% in 2019).Of this 38%, 20% was wind and solar, 13% was hydro and 6% was bioenergy. These forms of zero carbon energy generated more than fossil fuels for all of Europe for the first time in 2020, and that same milestone was hit for Germany, Spain and the UK for the first time too.
All these plans should target 2030, not 2050.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 26, 2021 12:00 AM