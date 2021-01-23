THE FUNDAMENTAL FACT OF THE rIGHT/lEFT IS HATRED OF AMERICA:

Donald Trump considered replacing then-acting US attorney general Jeffrey A. Rosen with a Justice Department lawyer who would help him force Georgia officials to overturn the state's election result, US media reported late Friday.





The New York Times said Trump only decided against the move when told that all remaining top officials at the Justice Department would resign en masse if the plan went ahead. [...]





The reports describe Trump's increasing frustration with Rosen's refusal to wield the power of the Justice Department to interfere in the count.





He and Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department lawyer who supported Trump's assertions that the election was stolen, allegedly came up with a plan to replace Rosen with Clark.





But at a three-hour showdown involving the three men, which officials cited in the New York Times compared to an episode of Trump's reality show "The Apprentice," the then-president backed down after being told the move would prompt mass resignations.



