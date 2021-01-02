January 2, 2021
THE FIRST VICTORY OF THE COLD WAR:
Homage to Catalonia (1938) by George Orwell: Vivid, partisan portrait of war (Brian Maye, 1/02/21, Irish Times)
He found the first talk of treachery and divided aims deeply disturbing. "It set up in my mind the first vague doubts about this war in which, hitherto, the rights and wrongs had seemed so beautifully simple." Animal Farm (1945), described as "his scintillating satire on Stalinism", was part of Orwell's response to what he considered the betrayal of the Spanish republic.
