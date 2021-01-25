THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:





[A] bad scifi movie can also be a great philosophical drama, and the message at the heart of Nolan's puzzle-film is extravagantly life-affirming. Tenet successfully portrays a resolution to a thorny theological riddle: How do we reconcile God's predestination of events with genuine human free will?





As a theological problem, this one has nearly broken the Church. The attempt by Protestant reformer John Calvin to vindicate God's sovereignty ultimately forced him to abjure any meaningful belief in human free will, leaving us as either tools in the hands of our Maker or utter slaves to sin. For the rest of Christianity, the mystery of how to reconcile the seemingly unreconcilable is beyond the human ability to reason.



