THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Joe Gardner has always felt like he was "born to play" jazz piano. When he fulfills his dream of playing with famous saxophonist Dorothea Williams, he asks her, "So, what happens next?" She responds: "We come back tomorrow night and do it all again." Despondently, Joe confesses, "I've been waiting on this day for my entire life. I thought I'd feel different."





Disney Pixar's Soul offers a surprisingly heady philosophical message to a distressed generation that is trying to find purpose through meaningful work. The film's main insight is something Christians already know: There's more to life than our accomplishments. In fact, this realization is what inspired the film's concept, according to director Pete Docter. After completing the popular Pixar film Inside Out, he was left wondering what was next. "I realized that as wonderful as these projects are, there's more to living than a singular passion," Docter said. "Sometimes the small insignificant things are what it's really about."