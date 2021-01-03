THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

And that brings me to the Apple TV dramedy Ted Lasso, why it briefly took the internet by storm, and how it reflects and models profound redemptive values--values that directly contradict our present toxic moment.





It's not giving away much to say that the conceit of the show is basically an updated and revised version of the 1989 movie Major League. It's set in the English Premier League rather than in Major League Baseball, and the owner, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), is trying to ruin the team as an act of vengeance against her estranged husband (who left her for a younger woman) rather than to engineer a franchise move. And how does the new owner try to ruin the team? She hires an American football coach, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), to coach an elite English soccer team. Hilarity ensues.





I started watching the show because I like Sudeikis, Nancy and I were looking for something new to stream, and I'd heard some buzz that it was far, far better than you had any right to expect. I'm not ashamed to say that it was not just marvelous, it had a moment that brought tears to my eyes. Ted Lasso isn't just a fun show to stream. It's a countercultural masterpiece.