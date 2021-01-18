January 18, 2021
THE CASE FOR REPARATIONS:
A Poignant Anniversary (THOMAS SOWELL, August 27, 2013, National Review)
Many hopes were disappointed because those were unrealistic hopes to begin with. Economic and other disparities between groups have been common for centuries, in countries around the world -- and many of those disparities have been, and still are, larger than the disparities between blacks and whites in America. Even when those who lagged behind have advanced, they have not always caught up, even after centuries, because others were advancing at the same time.
Which is why there is a moral obligation to catch them up.
