THAT DIRECT TIE TO THE PENCE THREATS IS PARTICULARLY DAMNING:

"He led Americans to believe that Mike Pence could overturn the Electoral College results, even though the VP does not have that power," [Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA)] writes. "On Jan. 5 he tweeted, 'The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.' He told supporters at Georgia rally that day, 'I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you.'"





Then, during the January 6th rally, Trump told supporters that "when you catch somebody in a fraud, you are allowed to go by very different rules" while warning them that "you'll never take our country back with weakness."





And to top it all off, writes Beutler, Trump continued lying about Pence's ability to overturn the election even after the Capitol building came under attack from his supporters.





"While the riot was in full swing and a mob was in the Capitol hunting Mike Pence, the president tweeted: 'Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,'" she writes.





Shortly after this, the Trump supporters in the Capitol began chanting, "Hang Mike Pence."