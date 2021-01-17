January 17, 2021
THANKS, PRESIDENT BIDEN:
Protesters Who Fled Hong Kong Arrive in U.S., Seeking Asylum (Michael Forsythe, Jan. 16th, 2021, NY Times)
Trumpism is over.The Trump administration's move, in its final days, to grant entry to the men on humanitarian grounds stands in contrast to its dramatic curtailing of refugee quotas over the past four years. In December, legislation in Congress that would have made it easier for Hong Kong residents to gain refugee status was blocked by Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican.
MORE:
Biden national security advisor calls for Russia to immediately release detained Putin critic (Amanda Macias, 1/17/21, CNBC)
President-elect Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan called for the immediate release of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained Sunday upon arrival at an airport in Moscow.Earlier on Sunday, Navalny flew to Russia from Berlin, Germany where he had spent nearly half a year recovering since he was poisoned last summer. He was arrested at passport control.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 17, 2021 6:16 PM