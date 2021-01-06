THANKS, DONALD!:

The potential loss for the GOP rocked the party as Republican officials and analysts castigated Trump for his refusal to concede the Nov. 3 election while presenting a muddled, false message to Georgia voters that their participation was part of a rigged electoral process.





In November, the incumbent Perdue led challenger Ossoff by 88,000 votes only to see that advantage wiped away in Tuesday's runoff following a tumultuous two months and intense campaigning and organizing by Democrats in the now blue-hued state.





"When the president convinces senators to go along with overthrowing the election results, the upscale white voters in 'burbs don't break your way. And then when he says elections are rigged, so don't bother, the base doesn't show up," one source familiar with the race told the Morning Report.





Trump's refusal to concede the November result in Georgia, having lost to Biden there by 11,779 votes, also created headaches for the party as they lost a key messaging opportunity. According to a Senate GOP campaign official, the most persuasive message to Republican voters in the Peach State was to return Perdue and Loeffler to Washington to hold the Senate majority as checks on a Democratic executive branch. But Republicans could not sustain that message because Trump will not acknowledge Biden's victory and continues to baselessly lob claims of widespread voter fraud.