SPEAKING OF BULL CONNOR...:





Insurrection cannot be a politicized concept, such that whether it's been committed or not depends on whether the violent mob includes Trump supporters whom Democrats despise or "racial-justice protesters" whom they lionize. Impeachment is about more than the president; it is about social cohesion. Condemning Trump after months of turning a blind eye to rampant insurrectionist violence -- during which Democrats and the Left explicitly objected to invocation of the Insurrection Act to restore order -- is going to make a lot of the country very angry.









The predictable whataboutism requires that Mr. McCarthy be unable to differentiate between blacks demanding equal treatment by law enforcement and whites trying to overturn an election result they didn't like.





Insurrection is literally politics. The important question is always whether it is justified by the quality of the regime.











Posted by Orrin Judd at January 17, 2021 12:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd