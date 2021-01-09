January 9, 2021
SORRY, pROUD bOYS, HATING THE lEFT WON'T SAVE FOSSIL FUELS:
Good News: Trump's ANWR Oil-Lease Sale Was a Failure (Wes Siler, Jan 8, 2021, Outside)
On Wednesday, while a mob of domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol, something else undemocratic was going on: the Trump administration was holding the first-ever sale for oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). And, like the attempted coup, it was a complete failure--one that's likely to lead to permanent protections for the country's last unspoiled wilderness."Today's sale reflects the brutal economic realities the oil and gas industry continues to face after the unprecedented events of 2020, coupled with ongoing regulatory uncertainty," said Kara Moriarty, president and CEO of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, an industry advocacy group, in an emailed statement.
They'll drive to their next putsch in Volts.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 9, 2021 12:00 AM