OUR SNOWFLAKES:

Whiteness is an identity built upon advantages over others, so any gesture towards equality is a perceived threat ( LEE BEBOUT, JANUARY 10, 2021, Salon)





It was there from the beginning. When Trump descended the escalator in Trump Tower to announce his presidential campaign in 2015, he stoked fears of Mexican rapists and drug traffickers attacking U.S. citizens.





The claims of victimhood ran throughout his presidency. He played on U.S. fears of being attacked by foreign terrorists to enact the travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.





When protesters called for the removal of Confederate monuments, Trump claimed that they wanted to make people ashamed of American history. As COVID-19 spread across the U.S., Trump dubbed it the "China virus" and contended that China would pay for what it had done.



