NO ONE WILL MISS WORK:

January 12, 2021

JCB unleashes world's first pothole killer (Morgan Meaker, 1/12/21, The Telegraph)

Britain's pothole crisis has been branded a national scandal by MPs and prompted residents to resort to graffiti in a bid to make councils fix craters plaguing local roads. 

But JCB has come up with a solution: a three-in-one pothole-repairing machine that promises to fix decaying roads in record time.

The PotholePro is a new digger-like device that the company said can fix a pothole in less than eight minutes - four times faster than existing methods and at half the cost. At that pace 700 potholes a month could be plugged.

