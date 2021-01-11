NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

The US moved to designate Yemen's Houthis as a terror organisation on Sunday, in a last minute Trump administration move that will only be solidified if Congress fail to object.Tags:Yemen, Houthis, US, Terror, Saudi Arabia, Saudi-led coalition,

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has moved to brand Yemen's Iranian-linked Houthi rebels as terrorists, a last-minute move in defiance of aid groups who fear it will worsen a humanitarian crisis.



