January 11, 2021
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Defying humanitarian warnings, Pompeo brands Yemen's Houthis as 'terrorists' (New Arab, 11 January, 2021)
The US moved to designate Yemen's Houthis as a terror organisation on Sunday, in a last minute Trump administration move that will only be solidified if Congress fail to object.Tags:Yemen, Houthis, US, Terror, Saudi Arabia, Saudi-led coalition,US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has moved to brand Yemen's Iranian-linked Houthi rebels as terrorists, a last-minute move in defiance of aid groups who fear it will worsen a humanitarian crisis.Unless Congress blocks the decision, the Houthis will be blacklisted on January 19 - one day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, whose aides had hoped to mount a fresh push to end Yemen's devastating six-year-old war.
One of the most consistent policies of Trumpism is opposition to Muslim democracy and self-determination everywhere.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 11, 2021 12:00 AM