NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

"We are standing up against the evil globalists such as George Soros, who thinks he owns our politicians, who thinks he owns Chief Justice John Roberts on the Supreme Court," former Breitbart reporter Jennifer Lawrence told a crowd at a "Stop the Steal" rally Tuesday.





Shortly before the violent breach, Rep. Mary Miller, R-IL, praised Nazi leader Adolph Hitler in a speech outside the Capitol.





"Hitler was right on one thing: he said whoever has the youth, has the future," Miller told a crowd waving Trump flags.



