NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





It is impossible not to notice the rising numbers of "believers" in the Qanon conspiracy theory which alleges "that a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against US president Donald Trump, who is fighting the cabal." Several members of congress and high powered attorneys working for Donald Trump openly embrace the theory, most notably Lin Wood, who recently tweeted that "There are THOUSANDS of videos of pedophilia crimes committed by powerful people" and that videos were hidden by a hacking group called "Lizard Squad."





Now, while Lizard Squad is not a reference to the antisemitic slur of "lizard people," it did bring up an important note regarding the antisemitic foundation of the Qanon conspiracy. It goes without saying that Qanon followers have dived deep into an old trope that the world is controlled by a small group of people, in dark smokey rooms. They control the banks, they make and end war at will, they put Manchurian candidates on the political stage, etc. This rings eerily similar to the ideas of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, from the early 20th century.