NO ONE EVER ACCUSED DONALD OF COMPETENCE:

President Joe Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain lamented on Sunday that former President Donald Trump's administration did not have a solid vaccine distribution plan in place when leaving office.





Trump consistently downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and readily criticized lockdown measures implemented by governors across the country, while disputing the scientific consensus that masks curb the spread of the novel virus. However, the former president put significant government resources behind the so-called Operation Warp Speed initiative to produce and distribute vaccines for the novel virus in record-breaking time. While the U.S. approved two vaccines in December--an unprecedented achievement--the rollout has been slower than promised by Trump administration officials.





"The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House. As every American has seen, the way in which people get vaccines is chaotic, it's very limited," Klain said during an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press.